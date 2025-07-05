India's Courageous Wimbledon Duel

Indian tennis players N Sriram Balaji and Rithvik Bollipalli made a valiant effort in Wimbledon men's doubles but eventually bowed out with their respective partners.

Balaji, teaming with Mexican Miguel Reyes-Varela, battled against fourth seeds Marcel Granollers and Horacio Zeballos, ultimately losing 4-6, 4-6 in one hour and 20 minutes. Similarly, Bollipalli and Colombian Nicolas Barrientos fought hard against sixth-seeded British duo Joe Salisbury and Neal Skupski but succumbed 4-6, 6-7 (9) in one hour and 47 minutes.

Rohan Bopanna also faced an early exit. However, hope remains as Yuki Bhambri is set to play his second-round match. In boys' singles, India's Krish Tyagi was defeated by Czech player Jan Kumstat with a 3-6, 3-6 scoreline.

(With inputs from agencies.)