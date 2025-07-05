Left Menu

India's Courageous Wimbledon Duel

Indian tennis players Balaji, Bollipalli, and Bopanna exit Wimbledon men's doubles event after valiant efforts. Balaji and Reyes-Varela lost to fourth seeds Granollers and Zeballos, while Bollipalli and Barrientos were bested by sixth seeds Salisbury and Skupski. India's Yuki Bhambri remains a contender in the singles competition.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 05-07-2025 21:37 IST | Created: 05-07-2025 21:37 IST
India's Courageous Wimbledon Duel
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Indian tennis players N Sriram Balaji and Rithvik Bollipalli made a valiant effort in Wimbledon men's doubles but eventually bowed out with their respective partners.

Balaji, teaming with Mexican Miguel Reyes-Varela, battled against fourth seeds Marcel Granollers and Horacio Zeballos, ultimately losing 4-6, 4-6 in one hour and 20 minutes. Similarly, Bollipalli and Colombian Nicolas Barrientos fought hard against sixth-seeded British duo Joe Salisbury and Neal Skupski but succumbed 4-6, 6-7 (9) in one hour and 47 minutes.

Rohan Bopanna also faced an early exit. However, hope remains as Yuki Bhambri is set to play his second-round match. In boys' singles, India's Krish Tyagi was defeated by Czech player Jan Kumstat with a 3-6, 3-6 scoreline.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trade Tensions and Market Reactions: Navigating Uncertainty

Trade Tensions and Market Reactions: Navigating Uncertainty

 Global
2
Strengthening Ties: India and Cuba Collaborate on Key Sectors

Strengthening Ties: India and Cuba Collaborate on Key Sectors

 Global
3
Texas Floods: Camp Mystic's Heartbreaking Tragedy

Texas Floods: Camp Mystic's Heartbreaking Tragedy

 Global
4
Trump Dismisses Musk's 'America Party' as a Misguided Venture

Trump Dismisses Musk's 'America Party' as a Misguided Venture

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Safe haven showdown: Stablecoins beat gold and fiat in hedging bitcoin volatility

Sustainable transport shift: Battery EVs emerge as most efficient and scalable option

Oceans and AI: Scientists use deep learning to combat climate crisis

How safe is AI? New research reveals why current metrics may not be enough

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025