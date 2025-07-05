India Dominates Day Four Against England
India showcased a strong performance on Day Four of the second Test against England, reaching a total of 427/6 declared. Key contributions came from Shubman Gill with 161 and Rishabh Pant scoring 65. The game sets up an intriguing conclusion for the final day.
India displayed a commanding innings on the fourth day of the second Test against England, declaring at 427/6 after 83 overs.
Shubman Gill led the charge with an impressive 161, while Rishabh Pant added a valuable 65 to the scoreboard, keeping India's momentum strong.
With a solid lead established, the matchup promises an exciting conclusion in the coming day's play.
