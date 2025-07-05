Left Menu

India Dominates Day Four Against England

India showcased a strong performance on Day Four of the second Test against England, reaching a total of 427/6 declared. Key contributions came from Shubman Gill with 161 and Rishabh Pant scoring 65. The game sets up an intriguing conclusion for the final day.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Birmingham | Updated: 05-07-2025 21:49 IST | Created: 05-07-2025 21:49 IST
India Dominates Day Four Against England
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

India displayed a commanding innings on the fourth day of the second Test against England, declaring at 427/6 after 83 overs.

Shubman Gill led the charge with an impressive 161, while Rishabh Pant added a valuable 65 to the scoreboard, keeping India's momentum strong.

With a solid lead established, the matchup promises an exciting conclusion in the coming day's play.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Soccer-Too soon to say if Mbappe will start against Dortmund, Alonso says

Soccer-Too soon to say if Mbappe will start against Dortmund, Alonso says

 Global
2
UPDATE 4-At least 13 dead in Texas flash flooding; 20-plus young campers missing

UPDATE 4-At least 13 dead in Texas flash flooding; 20-plus young campers mis...

 Global
3
UPDATE 2-Tennis-Sabalenka douses Raducanu fire to reach fourth round

UPDATE 2-Tennis-Sabalenka douses Raducanu fire to reach fourth round

 Global
4
CORRECTED-WRAPUP 2-Tennis-Sabalenka fights off Raducanu, Alcaraz marches on, Keys and Osaka crash at Wimbledon

CORRECTED-WRAPUP 2-Tennis-Sabalenka fights off Raducanu, Alcaraz marches on,...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From chatbots to industrial strategists: How AI agents are transforming manufacturing

New AI model mimics human thinking across domains, outperforms cognitive theories

Targeted service sector growth could revive South Africa’s economy

Financial inclusion in MENA: Critical pathways for equitable access

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025