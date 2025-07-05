Left Menu

Shubman Gill's Historic Test Double: Breaking Records and Setting New Milestones

Indian cricket captain Shubman Gill delivered extraordinary performances in the Birmingham Test against England, scoring 269 and 161, making him the second-highest run-scorer in a single Test. Gill's efforts surpassed previous records and placed him amongst cricket's elite, reinforcing India's strong position in the second Test.

Shubman Gill (Photo- ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

In a historic display of talent, Indian captain Shubman Gill delivered breathtaking performances in the Birmingham Test against England, amassing scores of 269 and 161 across the two innings. This achievement places Gill as the batter with the second-highest aggregate of runs in a Test match, just behind England's Graham Gooch.

Gill's phenomenal 430-run total not only elevates him in cricket's annals but also marks him as the second batter to record 150-plus scores in both innings of a Test alongside Allan Border. This match established Gill as the first player to achieve a 250-plus and a 150-plus score in one Test encounter.

Amongst Indian cricketers, Gill now joins the legendary Sunil Gavaskar in hitting a double century and a century in the same Test, a feat previously accomplished by select global cricket icons. His record-breaking innings, complemented by Rishabh Pant's rapid 65 runs off 58 balls, have placed India in a commanding position in the ongoing series.

