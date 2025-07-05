Left Menu

Emma Navarro's Stunning Upset at Wimbledon

Emma Navarro defeated defending champion Barbora Krejcikova at Wimbledon in a thrilling match. Krejcikova, who appeared physically drained, was defeated in a three-set battle. Navarro, seeded 10th, will advance to face 18-year-old Mirra Andreeva in the next round.

Updated: 05-07-2025 22:02 IST
Defending Wimbledon champion Barbora Krejcikova faced a surprising defeat at the hands of American 10th seed Emma Navarro. Krejcikova, who is seeded 17th, initially led in the match but slowly dwindled, requiring medical attention during the decisive final set.

Despite her valiant efforts, a visibly distressed Krejcikova couldn't prevent Navarro from taking the victory, which overwrote the defending champion's hopes of retaining the title. The Czech player held on as much as she could but ultimately succumbed to Navarro's decisive game.

With this win, Navarro progresses to the next round where she will face the young talent, 18-year-old Mirra Andreeva. The victory assures that a fresh name will be inscribed on the prestigious women's trophy this year.

(With inputs from agencies.)

