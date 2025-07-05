Emma Navarro's Stunning Upset at Wimbledon

Defending Wimbledon champion Barbora Krejcikova faced a surprising defeat at the hands of American 10th seed Emma Navarro. Krejcikova, who is seeded 17th, initially led in the match but slowly dwindled, requiring medical attention during the decisive final set.

Despite her valiant efforts, a visibly distressed Krejcikova couldn't prevent Navarro from taking the victory, which overwrote the defending champion's hopes of retaining the title. The Czech player held on as much as she could but ultimately succumbed to Navarro's decisive game.

With this win, Navarro progresses to the next round where she will face the young talent, 18-year-old Mirra Andreeva. The victory assures that a fresh name will be inscribed on the prestigious women's trophy this year.

