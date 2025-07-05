Remco Evenepoel's Tour de France Dream Faces Early Challenge

In a dramatic twist at the Tour de France, Belgian cyclist Remco Evenepoel faced an unexpected setback, losing crucial seconds to competitors following a strategic move by Jonas Vingegaard's Visma-Lease a Bike team. The dramatic break in the peloton turned what was expected to be a routine sprint into a surprising turn of events.

The Soudal Quick-Step team, supporting Evenepoel, misjudged the calm after an initial climb, leaving them unprepared for Visma's sudden acceleration amidst crosswinds, just 17km from the finish line. Evenepoel candidly described it as a big mistake but remained hopeful and determined to make a strong comeback.

Despite the early challenge, Evenepoel, who previously secured a third-place finish, remains optimistic about his chances in the forthcoming stages. Looking ahead, he emphasized the importance of future opportunities, expressing confidence in securing a stage win and focusing on the remaining competition.

(With inputs from agencies.)