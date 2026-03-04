Abdullah Advocates Peace Amidst Tensions over West Asia Strikes
Jammu and Kashmir CM Omar Abdullah met with religious leaders to discuss the aftermath of the Iran strikes and urged peaceful expressions of grief. He addressed community concerns and highlighted the plight of stranded students in Iran, promising to advocate for their plight with the Indian Government.
- India
Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah convened a meeting on Wednesday with religious and civil society leaders to deliberate on the evolving scenario in West Asia following the US-Israel airstrike that killed Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.
Abdullah urged for peaceful mourning and emphasized the importance of harmony in Jammu and Kashmir. He addressed community worries and promised advocacy for students stuck in Iran due to academic risks.
As tensions simmer over recent developments, Abdullah's appeal for non-violent protest seeks to maintain stability in the region while balancing public grievances and international relations.
