Left Menu

Family Feud Turns Fatal: Nephew Accused of Murdering Uncle

Masroor Ahmed, 22, was arrested for allegedly murdering his uncle, Inayath Pasha, after a dispute over vacating a house. Initially reported as an accidental death, the case turned into a murder investigation following suspicions. Ahmed allegedly assaulted Pasha during the argument, leaving him unconscious.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 04-03-2026 19:47 IST | Created: 04-03-2026 19:47 IST
Family Feud Turns Fatal: Nephew Accused of Murdering Uncle
  • Country:
  • India

A 22-year-old individual, identified as Masroor Ahmed, has been taken into custody for allegedly killing his uncle amid an argument over vacating a residence. Initially registered as an accidental death, the incident took a twist after further investigation revealed suspicions of foul play.

The victim, Inayath Pasha, was a two-wheeler mechanic living alone on the ground floor of his sister's leased house. He had suffered from a disability in his left leg due to polio since birth. On the evening of March 1, Pasha's son found him unresponsive, which later led to the discovery of his death. A case of unnatural death was initially reported at the Viveknagar police station.

Upon questioning relatives, a potential murder case was identified. It was revealed that a heated argument occurred between Pasha and his nephew, Ahmed, over vacating the house. During the confrontation, Ahmed is accused of assaulting Pasha, causing him to collapse. Authorities charged Ahmed after he allegedly left his uncle unconscious on the bed.

TRENDING

1
Protest March Sparks Legal Action in Karnataka Over Ayatollah Khamenei Mourning

Protest March Sparks Legal Action in Karnataka Over Ayatollah Khamenei Mourn...

 India
2
Apple's Budget-Friendly MacBook Neo Challenges the PC Market

Apple's Budget-Friendly MacBook Neo Challenges the PC Market

 Global
3
Mysterious Splash Near Dubai: Unidentified Projectile Incident

Mysterious Splash Near Dubai: Unidentified Projectile Incident

 United Arab Emirates
4
Sri Lankan Navy Rescues Iranian Sailors as US-Iran Maritime Tensions Flare

Sri Lankan Navy Rescues Iranian Sailors as US-Iran Maritime Tensions Flare

 Sri Lanka

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can Mozambique Revive Growth and Deliver Jobs for Its Young Population?

Can AI Judge Economic Risk? IMF Tests GPT on Global Surveillance Reports

Slovakia Moves Toward Sustainable Well-Being Over Pure Economic Growth

Mexico’s Semiconductor Strategy: Seizing Opportunity in a Shifting Global Order

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026