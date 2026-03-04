Family Feud Turns Fatal: Nephew Accused of Murdering Uncle

A 22-year-old individual, identified as Masroor Ahmed, has been taken into custody for allegedly killing his uncle amid an argument over vacating a residence. Initially registered as an accidental death, the incident took a twist after further investigation revealed suspicions of foul play.

The victim, Inayath Pasha, was a two-wheeler mechanic living alone on the ground floor of his sister's leased house. He had suffered from a disability in his left leg due to polio since birth. On the evening of March 1, Pasha's son found him unresponsive, which later led to the discovery of his death. A case of unnatural death was initially reported at the Viveknagar police station.

Upon questioning relatives, a potential murder case was identified. It was revealed that a heated argument occurred between Pasha and his nephew, Ahmed, over vacating the house. During the confrontation, Ahmed is accused of assaulting Pasha, causing him to collapse. Authorities charged Ahmed after he allegedly left his uncle unconscious on the bed.