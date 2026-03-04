Wall Street Rallies Amid Geopolitical Tensions and Economic Insights

Wall Street's main indexes opened higher on Wednesday as investors responded to reports of possible U.S.-Iran talks aimed at ending the ongoing conflict. This development, alongside President Donald Trump's initiatives to stabilize oil markets, contributed to increased market optimism.

According to the New York Times, Iranian intelligence agents secretly reached out to the CIA following the attacks. Despite this, U.S. officials remain cautious about any immediate de-escalation between the two nations. Travel stocks, which are sensitive to oil prices, experienced gains—a reversal from earlier losses this week.

Meanwhile, the President's proposal for a U.S. Naval escort through the Strait of Hormuz provided some relief, tempering concerns over shipping costs and crude pricing. The Dow, S&P 500, and Nasdaq indexes saw significant gains as investors showed confidence in technology stocks and absorbed broader economic indicators.

(With inputs from agencies.)