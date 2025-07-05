Left Menu

Thrilling Upsets and Advancements at Wimbledon Day 6

The sixth day of Wimbledon was filled with excitement as Alex de Minaur, Emma Navarro, and Iga Swiatek progressed to the next round. Notable upsets included Danish player Clara Tauson defeating Elena Rybakina and inspiring matches in various courts despite rain interruptions.

The sixth day of Wimbledon delivered thrilling matches and surprising upsets as top seeds battled for dominance. Australian 11th seed Alex de Minaur secured a spot in the last 16 by defeating August Holmgren in straight sets.

Emma Navarro, the American 10th seed, caused a major upset by knocking out the defending champion Barbora Krejcikova. Navarro will face seventh seed Mirra Andreeva next. Meanwhile, Iga Swiatek sailed into the fourth round after an impressive win over Danielle Collins.

The day also witnessed Clara Tauson eliminating former Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina amid rain delays affecting outside courts. The excitement and unexpected turns on show continue to captivate the tennis world.

