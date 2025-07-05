Left Menu

Emma Navarro Advances After Dramatic Wimbledon Clash

Defending champion Barbora Krejcikova was knocked out of Wimbledon by American 10th seed Emma Navarro. Despite Krejcikova leading and battling injuries, Navarro held her nerve amid rain disruptions and Krejcikova's health issues. Navarro will face Mirra Andreeva, aiming for a first-time women's singles champion for the eighth time.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-07-2025 23:15 IST | Created: 05-07-2025 23:15 IST
Emma Navarro Advances After Dramatic Wimbledon Clash
Barbora Krejcikova

In a dramatic Wimbledon contest, ailing defending champion Barbora Krejcikova was defeated by American 10th seed Emma Navarro in a disjointed match on Court One. Despite leading by a set and a break, Krejcikova faded and was physically overwhelmed in the third set, requiring medical treatment.

Krejcikova, battling a season-long back injury, showed signs of distress, yet fought bravely, prolonging the contest by holding serve at 3-5. However, Navarro maintained her composure, securing her victory and ensuring a new women's singles champion for the eighth consecutive Wimbledon.

Emma Navarro will face young prodigy Mirra Andreeva in the next round. Though affected by early rain and fluctuating play quality, Navarro capitalized on Krejcikova's physical struggles, illustrating resilience in an ever-unpredictable tournament setting.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Soccer-Too soon to say if Mbappe will start against Dortmund, Alonso says

Soccer-Too soon to say if Mbappe will start against Dortmund, Alonso says

 Global
2
UPDATE 4-At least 13 dead in Texas flash flooding; 20-plus young campers missing

UPDATE 4-At least 13 dead in Texas flash flooding; 20-plus young campers mis...

 Global
3
UPDATE 2-Tennis-Sabalenka douses Raducanu fire to reach fourth round

UPDATE 2-Tennis-Sabalenka douses Raducanu fire to reach fourth round

 Global
4
CORRECTED-WRAPUP 2-Tennis-Sabalenka fights off Raducanu, Alcaraz marches on, Keys and Osaka crash at Wimbledon

CORRECTED-WRAPUP 2-Tennis-Sabalenka fights off Raducanu, Alcaraz marches on,...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From chatbots to industrial strategists: How AI agents are transforming manufacturing

New AI model mimics human thinking across domains, outperforms cognitive theories

Targeted service sector growth could revive South Africa’s economy

Financial inclusion in MENA: Critical pathways for equitable access

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025