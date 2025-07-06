Pacer Success: Siraj and Akash Deep Shine in Bumrah's Absence

Mohammed Siraj and Akash Deep have stepped up remarkably in the absence of star bowler Jasprit Bumrah, a development that has not gone unnoticed by India's bowling coach, Morne Morkel.

"Siraj is a hard worker, putting his body on the line for the team," Morkel expressed after day four. The duo's effective use of a seemingly flat pitch contrasts with England's struggle to extract the same benefits, contributing all 13 wickets between them.

Set a mammoth 608-run target, England faces a steep challenge, requiring 536 runs to win on the final day. Batting coach Marcus Trescothick acknowledges the uphill task, conceding the possibility of a draw amidst India's strategic declaration.

