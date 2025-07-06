Pacer Success: Siraj and Akash Deep Shine in Bumrah's Absence
India's pacers, Siraj and Akash Deep, excelled in Jasprit Bumrah's absence, with England struggling to match their success despite favorable conditions. Coach Morne Morkel praised both for their performances. As England faces a daunting 536-run challenge, the match outcome remains uncertain with multiple outcomes possible.
Mohammed Siraj and Akash Deep have stepped up remarkably in the absence of star bowler Jasprit Bumrah, a development that has not gone unnoticed by India's bowling coach, Morne Morkel.
"Siraj is a hard worker, putting his body on the line for the team," Morkel expressed after day four. The duo's effective use of a seemingly flat pitch contrasts with England's struggle to extract the same benefits, contributing all 13 wickets between them.
Set a mammoth 608-run target, England faces a steep challenge, requiring 536 runs to win on the final day. Batting coach Marcus Trescothick acknowledges the uphill task, conceding the possibility of a draw amidst India's strategic declaration.
(With inputs from agencies.)
