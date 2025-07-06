Left Menu

Djokovic's Century Triumph: A Grasscourt Legacy in the Making

Novak Djokovic achieved a significant milestone at Wimbledon by clinching his 100th match win, joining legends Martina Navratilova and Roger Federer. His commanding performance against Miomir Kecmanovic secured him a spot in the fourth round, as he continues his pursuit of a record 25th Grand Slam title.

In a dazzling display at Wimbledon, seven-time champion Novak Djokovic achieved a rare feat on Saturday, securing his 100th match win at the prestigious grasscourt Grand Slam. Djokovic's dominant performance against fellow Serbian Miomir Kecmanovic ended with scores of 6-3, 6-0, 6-4, propelling him to the tournament's fourth round as he seeks his 25th major title.

With this triumph, Djokovic joins an elite group, becoming only the third player to reach 100 wins at the All England Club, following in the footsteps of Martina Navratilova and Roger Federer. The sixth seed's stellar display was highlighted by aces starting and concluding the first set, and a spectacular diving winner that earned a standing ovation from the Centre Court audience.

Kecmanovic, ranked 49th, struggled to maintain his composure as Djokovic seized control. A shaky serve marked the second set for Kecmanovic, allowing Djokovic to quickly secure games. Despite a brief rally from Kecmanovic in the third set, a double fault ultimately set Djokovic on course to face 11th seed Alex de Minaur in the next round.

