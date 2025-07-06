French Duo Outshine England in Women's Euro Opener
France clinched a 2-1 victory over defending champions England in their Women's Euro Group D opener. Forwards Marie-Antoinette Katoto and Sandy Baltimore scored first-half goals. This marked England manager Sarina Wiegman's first Euro finals defeat after her unbeaten 12 games run came to an end.
Despite a late goal by Keira Walsh, France defended their lead. Following a win against debutants Wales, the Netherlands tops the group and faces England next. Meanwhile, France looks to secure their knockout stage place against Wales.
