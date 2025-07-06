French Duo Outshine England in Women's Euro Opener

In a surprising turn of events, France triumphed over reigning champions England with a 2-1 win in their Women's Euro Group D opener. Key players Marie-Antoinette Katoto and Sandy Baltimore secured a first-half lead, handing England's manager her first defeat in the competition.

Previously unbeaten in 12 Euro finals games, England's Sarina Wiegman faced a challenging match. Katoto's keen positioning in the 36th minute secured the initial score after a skillful counter-attack by France. Baltimore's solo effort three minutes later further solidified France's dominance.

Despite a late goal by Keira Walsh, France defended their lead. Following a win against debutants Wales, the Netherlands tops the group and faces England next. Meanwhile, France looks to secure their knockout stage place against Wales.

(With inputs from agencies.)