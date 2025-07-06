Left Menu

Bayern Munich's Kompany Livid After Musiala's Gruesome Injury

Bayern Munich manager Vincent Kompany expressed his anger after player Jamal Musiala suffered a severe injury during a match against Paris St Germain. The injury occurred when PSG's goalkeeper unintentionally twisted Musiala's ankle. Players showed solidarity, and Musiala could be out for five months, causing concern for the team.

Bayern Munich's manager Vincent Kompany was visibly upset after Jamal Musiala sustained a significant injury in their Club World Cup quarter-final against Paris St Germain in Atlanta. The incident happened in added time of the first half when PSG goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma inadvertently caused Musiala's ankle to twist badly.

During a challenge for the ball with defender William Pacho, Musiala became entangled with the goalkeeper, leaving him in excruciating pain. Kompany, addressing the media, expressed his frustration for the 22-year-old German international, highlighting the importance of football in the player's life and the sense of helplessness felt during such incidents.

The severity of Musiala's injury was evident as players from both teams formed a protective circle around him on the field. Bayern's keeper, Manuel Neuer, echoed sentiments of support and encouraged Donnarumma to express apologies to Musiala, emphasizing the spirit of fair play. Social media was abuzz with well-wishes for the young player.

