Deepika Dazzles: A Moment of Magic in Women's Hockey

Indian women's hockey forward Deepika has been nominated for the Poligras Magic Skill Award after scoring a remarkable solo field goal against the Netherlands. Her goal, hailed as a pivotal moment during the 2024-25 FIH Hockey Pro League, has captured fans' attention, voting ends on July 14.

Deepika
  • Country:
  • India

Indian women's hockey standout, Deepika, has been recognized with a nomination for the prestigious Poligras Magic Skill Award. Her electrifying solo goal against the world's top-ranked team, the Netherlands, during the 2024-25 FIH Hockey Pro League, has earned her this accolade.

The nomination was announced along with other contenders, and hockey fans globally have until July 14 to cast their votes for the most outstanding moment of the season. Deepika's goal came in the 35th minute of a thrilling match in Bhubaneswar, where her skillful dribbling and striking prowess led India to equalize and eventually win in a shootout.

Deepika expressed her thrill, saying the goal was a defining moment in her career, made possible by the unwavering support of her coaches and teammates. Alongside Deepika, other nominees include Patricia Alvarez of Spain for her impressive 3D skills against Australia, and a remarkable team goal by Australia's women against England.

(With inputs from agencies.)

