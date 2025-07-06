Epic Showdown at Edgbaston: Rain Delays England's Historic Chase

The much-anticipated final day of the second test match at Edgbaston witnessed delays as rain disrupted play between England and India on Sunday. The hosts, poised at 72-3, were tasked with the daunting challenge of a 608-run target as wet conditions paused proceedings.

Scrambling for cover during their warm-ups, players watched as ground staff scrambled to manage the damp surface. Fortunately, conditions improved, allowing the match to resume. Ollie Pope, scoring 24, and Harry Brook, with 15 runs, remained at the crease as England pursued a historic run chase.

India had previously declared at a commanding 427-6. Highlights from the innings included Shubman Gill's century at 161 and half-centuries from KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant, and Ravindra Jadeja. England leads the series 1-0 following a win in the first test at Headingley.

(With inputs from agencies.)