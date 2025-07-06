Ben Shelton's Volley Earns Sister Extra Wimbledon Leave

Tennis pro Ben Shelton made an impassioned public plea for his sister, Emma, to have some extra time off from her investment bank job at Morgan Stanley, enabling her to stay at Wimbledon and cheer him on. To the delight of Shelton and his fans, the appeal was successful.

After advancing to face Italy's Lorenzo Sonego in the fourth round, Shelton praised his support network in an on-court interview. His sister, girlfriend, and parents were all in attendance, and he credited their presence as a factor in his success, calling Emma his lucky charm.

As spectators booed jokingly at the mention of Emma's impending return to work, Shelton humorously sought connections that could grant her extended leave. Hours later, Emma's social media post revealed that Morgan Stanley granted her the extra time off, allowing her to continue supporting Shelton at the tournament.

(With inputs from agencies.)