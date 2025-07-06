Family Bonds and Tennis Triumph: Ben Shelton's Wimbledon Journey

Tennis sensation Ben Shelton made an impassioned plea for his sister Emma to extend her stay at Wimbledon, requesting additional leave from her job at investment bank Morgan Stanley. To the delight of Shelton and his family, this charming request was granted, adding a personal touch to his Wimbledon journey.

Following his victory against Hungary's Marton Fucsovics, the American player turned to the crowd to highlight the significance of his sister's support. Emma, whom he dubbed his 'lucky charm,' was visibly emotional as Shelton shared his gratitude for her presence during every match he's played in the tournament.

Shelton's effort to keep his core support team in London paid off, with Emma confirming her extended stay via Instagram. The post, capturing a jubilant exchange between the siblings, credited Morgan Stanley for their understanding, marking yet another memorable moment in Shelton's dynamic Wimbledon run.