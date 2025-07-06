India's Dominating Performance Seals Victory Against England

In an intense showdown on the final day of the second Test, India demonstrated its strength, sealing a victory over England with a dominant display of cricketing skill.

Central to India's success was Akash Deep, whose impeccable bowling dismantled England's batting order, taking key wickets at critical moments.

Despite efforts from England's batsmen, including a resilient innings from Jamie Smith, India's strategic underpinnings ensured a comprehensive triumph that highlighted their superior form.

(With inputs from agencies.)