Blow for Bayern: Musiala's Season Shattered by Injury

Bayern Munich's Jamal Musiala suffered a severe injury during the Club World Cup match against PSG, resulting in a fractured fibula and dislocated ankle. The injury, caused accidentally by PSG's Gianluigi Donnarumma, will see the young star sidelined for months, leaving manager Vincent Kompany visibly frustrated.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-07-2025 19:37 IST | Created: 06-07-2025 19:37 IST
Bayern Munich manager Vincent Kompany expressed his outrage following the severe injury suffered by Jamal Musiala during the Club World Cup quarter-final against Paris St Germain in Atlanta. The incident occurred in the first half, leaving Musiala with a fractured fibula and a dislocated ankle.

During added time, Musiala collided with PSG defender William Pacho while contesting a ball in the penalty area. The situation worsened when goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma unintentionally rolled over Musiala's ankle. Musiala was carted off the field and is expected to undergo surgery that will keep him out for several months.

Kompany described the moment as deeply frustrating, emphasizing Musiala's importance to the team and his passion for the game. Despite the intense emotions, both teams displayed sportsmanship, with players forming a protective circle around the injured player, and Donnarumma later offering his apologies.

