Lauren Hemp Calls for Unity After England's Defeat to France

After a disappointing 2-1 defeat to France in their Euro 2025 opener, England's forward Lauren Hemp is calling for team unity. The Lionesses face the Netherlands on Wednesday, with the looming threat of an early tournament exit.

Hemp emphasized the significance of mutual support over criticism. 'It's more of an arm around each other than calling each other out,' Hemp told reporters. She highlighted the Lionesses' reputation for sticking together when times are tough, crucial as they prepare for Wednesday's high-stakes match.

Captain Leah Williamson attributed the loss to 'cheap emotional defending,' but Hemp believes in the team's resilience under pressure. She and her teammates, recovering from injuries, aim to regain top form. Sunday's light training in Zurich included a meet-and-greet with local girls.

