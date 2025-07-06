Vidya Pillai's Triumph at Commonwealth Billiards Championships

Vidya Pillai, a seasoned Indian cueist, showcased nerves of steel to clinch the Heyball gold medal at the first-ever Commonwealth Billiards Championships, held on Sunday.

In a thrilling women's final match, the 47-year-old former 6-Red Snooker World champion outperformed South Africa's Marina Jacobs, winning 5-5 (3-1 in the shootout) after a dramatic turnaround.

Though Vidya led 5-1 with impressive skills, Jacobs fought back, forcing a shootout. Vidya's expertise and knowledge of angles shone as she won the shootout 3-1, earning her gold.

(With inputs from agencies.)