Vidya Pillai's Triumph at Commonwealth Billiards Championships

Indian cueist Vidya Pillai wins the Heyball gold medal at the inaugural Commonwealth Billiards Championships. Despite a tense final against South Africa's Marina Jacobs, Vidya secured victory through a shootout, marking a significant achievement in her illustrious career. Other Indian players also showcased commendable performances in the tournament.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Balaclava | Updated: 06-07-2025 20:30 IST | Created: 06-07-2025 20:30 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Vidya Pillai, a seasoned Indian cueist, showcased nerves of steel to clinch the Heyball gold medal at the first-ever Commonwealth Billiards Championships, held on Sunday.

In a thrilling women's final match, the 47-year-old former 6-Red Snooker World champion outperformed South Africa's Marina Jacobs, winning 5-5 (3-1 in the shootout) after a dramatic turnaround.

Though Vidya led 5-1 with impressive skills, Jacobs fought back, forcing a shootout. Vidya's expertise and knowledge of angles shone as she won the shootout 3-1, earning her gold.

