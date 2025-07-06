Left Menu

Wimbledon Drama and Other Sports Highlights: A Thrilling Recap

Catch up on the latest sports news: Laura Siegemund advances to Wimbledon quarter-finals, Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova wins amidst controversy, Lane Thomas hits injured list, Alex Jackson joins Orioles, Taylor Fritz enters Wimbledon quarters, Blue Jays extend winning streak, Cowboys donate to flood relief, and Gold Cup final approaches.

Updated: 06-07-2025 22:27 IST
In an exciting Wimbledon showdown, German player Laura Siegemund, the tournament's oldest female competitor, dashed the hopes of Argentine lucky loser Solana Sierra to secure a 6-3, 6-2 win, progressing to the quarter-finals amidst rain interruptions.

Elsewhere, tennis star Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova overcame a controversial automated line-calling error to defeat Britain's Sonay Kartal, advancing to the Wimbledon quarter-finals. The Russian athlete showcased resilience under the Centre Court roof after the mishap cost her a key point in the opening set.

Off the tennis courts, notable sports happenings included MLB's Lane Thomas being placed on the injured list, the Orioles acquiring Alex Jackson, the Blue Jays' thrilling 11th-inning win, and significant donations from the Dallas Cowboys for Texas flood relief. Meanwhile, the US and Mexico prepare for their Gold Cup final showdown.

