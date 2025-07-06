Left Menu

Bowler's Tribute: Akash Deep's Stellar Show Inspired by Sister's Battle

Indian bowler Akash Deep dedicated his remarkable 10-wicket haul in the second Test at Edgbaston to his sister, who is battling cancer. His performance helped India achieve a 336-run victory. Deep shared his emotions, revealing how thoughts of his sister motivated him throughout the match.

Birmingham | Updated: 06-07-2025 23:34 IST
Indian speedster Akash Deep stole the limelight with a 10-wicket haul, dedicating his achievement to his sister battling cancer. The bowler's performance at Edgbaston powered India to a decisive 336-run win, bringing emotions to the forefront during his dedication speech.

While reflecting on the match's strategy, Deep explained his focus on hard lengths and seam movement, aiming to unnerve batsmen like Joe Root and Harry Brook. His tactics paid off on a pitch that traditionally favors batsmen, proving his adaptability and skill.

Looking ahead, Akash Deep remains grounded about future matches at Lord's, emphasizing the importance of staying true to proven strategies. His courage and emotional strength serve as an inspiration, marking a career milestone while highlighting his dedication to family amidst professional triumphs.

(With inputs from agencies.)

