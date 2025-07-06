India's Women Boxers Shine with Triple Gold at World Boxing Cup
India's women boxers delivered an outstanding performance at the World Boxing Cup, winning gold medals through Sakshi, Jaismine, and Nupur. Their efforts contributed to India's record 11-medal haul, including three golds. Despite some narrow losses, the team emerged with five silver and three bronze medals.
India's women boxers spearheaded a remarkable campaign at the World Boxing Cup, securing three gold medals in a historic performance.
Sakshi, Jaismine, and Nupur clinched gold in their respective weight categories, leading India's best-ever medal tally of 11, including five silver and three bronze.
Despite fierce competition, the Indian team showcased great skill and determination, marking a significant achievement for Indian boxing on the global stage.
