India's Women Boxers Shine with Triple Gold at World Boxing Cup

India's women boxers spearheaded a remarkable campaign at the World Boxing Cup, securing three gold medals in a historic performance.

Sakshi, Jaismine, and Nupur clinched gold in their respective weight categories, leading India's best-ever medal tally of 11, including five silver and three bronze.

Despite fierce competition, the Indian team showcased great skill and determination, marking a significant achievement for Indian boxing on the global stage.

(With inputs from agencies.)