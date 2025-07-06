Left Menu

Jamal Musiala's Long Road to Recovery: A Major Blow for Bayern Munich

Bayern Munich's Jamal Musiala suffered a leg fracture and ankle dislocation in a collision during a match against Paris Saint-Germain. After a surgery in Munich, he faces a lengthy recovery. Bayern Munich is committed to supporting Musiala through his recuperation and eagerly anticipates his return to the field.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Munich | Updated: 06-07-2025 23:47 IST | Created: 06-07-2025 23:47 IST
  • Country:
  • Germany

Bayern Munich's rising star, Jamal Musiala, has suffered a severe leg injury that will see him sidelined for an extended period. The winger collided with Paris Saint-Germain's goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma during the Club World Cup quarterfinals, resulting in a fractured fibula and dislocated ankle.

The injury was confirmed by Bayern Munich on Sunday, following Musiala's return from Florida, where the unfortunate incident occurred. A swift surgical intervention is set to take place in Munich to begin his recovery process.

This setback is a significant blow to both the player and the team, as expressed by Bayern's board member for sport, Max Eberl. Although Musiala recently overcame a previous injury, the club remains committed to providing comprehensive support during his rehabilitation period, looking forward to his eventual return to competitive play.

(With inputs from agencies.)

