Epic Wimbledon Showdowns: Sabalenka and Alcaraz Shine

Top seeds Aryna Sabalenka and Carlos Alcaraz delivered gripping performances at Wimbledon, progressing to the quarter-finals amid intense competition. Sabalenka ousted Belgium's Elise Mertens in a high-stakes clash, despite an earlier tense face-off with home favorite Emma Raducanu.

Alcaraz faced a demanding test against Russia's Andrey Rublev but advanced past the seasoned competitor. As technology failures added to the tension, British fans saw Cameron Norrie keep hopes alive with a resolute five-set victory against Nicolas Jarry.

Adding to American achievements, Taylor Fritz and Amanda Anisimova reached the quarter-finals. While Fritz capitalized on an opponent's injury, Anisimova showcased resilience against a formidable Linda Noskova. The tournament also saw Laura Siegemund make history as the oldest first-time Wimbledon quarter-finalist.

(With inputs from agencies.)