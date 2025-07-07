Wimbledon's Line-Call Technology Under Scrutiny After Controversial Match

The automated line-calling technology at Wimbledon faced criticism on Sunday as a malfunction affected Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova's match against Britain's Sonay Kartal. The incident occurred at game point in the first set, causing confusion when an obvious out call was missed by the Hawk-Eye system.

Umpire Nico Helwerth, after consulting with tournament officials, called for a replay of the point despite television evidence showing the ball was out. This decision stirred frustration for Pavlyuchenkova, though she went on to win the match. The malfunction has led to calls for a more robust back-up system.

Tournament officials acknowledged an operator error and affirmed that protocols were followed correctly. Despite the issue, they maintain faith in the technology's accuracy. Nonetheless, this incident has amplified discussions among players and organizers about the reliability of automated line-calling in tennis.