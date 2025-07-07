Pilgrim Propels Switzerland's Women's Euros Dreams

In a tense Women's Euros match against Iceland, Switzerland's prospects looked precarious until substitute Alayah Pilgrim stepped in during the 78th minute. Her urgent and decisive play altered Switzerland's fate, leading to a vital 2-0 victory.

With the clock ticking past 90 minutes, Pilgrim delivered a deflected shot that wrong-footed the Icelandic goalkeeper. The goal not only uplifted the team's spirits but also strengthened their position in Group A, creating a crucial pathway toward the knockout round.

As Switzerland gears up for a pivotal clash against Finland, Pilgrim remains confident, advocating for a positive mindset and manifestation to replicate her game-changing performance. The team now stands a chance at the quarterfinals with just a draw needed.

