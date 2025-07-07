Left Menu

Pilgrim Propels Switzerland's Women's Euros Dreams

Swiss substitute Alayah Pilgrim secured a 2-0 victory against Iceland in the Women's Euros, boosting their chance of reaching the knockout stage. Her late goal, influenced by manifestation and pressure, sets up a crucial match against Finland. Pilgrim emphasizes a focused, positive mindset for upcoming challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-07-2025 04:07 IST | Created: 07-07-2025 04:07 IST
In a tense Women's Euros match against Iceland, Switzerland's prospects looked precarious until substitute Alayah Pilgrim stepped in during the 78th minute. Her urgent and decisive play altered Switzerland's fate, leading to a vital 2-0 victory.

With the clock ticking past 90 minutes, Pilgrim delivered a deflected shot that wrong-footed the Icelandic goalkeeper. The goal not only uplifted the team's spirits but also strengthened their position in Group A, creating a crucial pathway toward the knockout round.

As Switzerland gears up for a pivotal clash against Finland, Pilgrim remains confident, advocating for a positive mindset and manifestation to replicate her game-changing performance. The team now stands a chance at the quarterfinals with just a draw needed.

(With inputs from agencies.)

