India's Historic Triumph: Shubman Gill and Akash Deep Shine in Edgbaston Test Victory

Bharat Rashtra Samithi's KT Rama Rao lauds India's historic 336-run win over England at Edgbaston. Skipper Shubman Gill and Akash Deep lead, with Gill scoring 430 runs and Deep achieving a 10-wicket haul. The win marks India's first Test victory at the venue, leveling the series 1-1.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-07-2025 11:43 IST | Created: 07-07-2025 11:43 IST
Shubman Gill (Photo:x/@KTRBRS). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a remarkable display of cricketing prowess, India secured a groundbreaking 336-run victory against England at Edgbaston, a landmark win applauded by BRS Working President KT Rama Rao. This victory, which leveled the series at 1-1, marks India's first Test win at the historic venue in Birmingham.

The triumph was notably driven by an outstanding performance from skipper Shubman Gill, who amassed 430 runs in both innings, anchoring the team with scores of 269 and 161. Equally impressive was Akash Deep's 10-wicket haul, which dismantled England's innings and secured India's dominant position.

Expressing his admiration, KT Rama Rao took to social media to praise Shubman Gill and Akash Deep's roles in the victory. As India prepares for an enticing Test at Lord's, the team's potent pace attack is expected to shine, fueled by the return of Jasprit Bumrah and bolstered by contributions from Mohammed Siraj.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

