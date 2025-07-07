Shubman Gill: The Tactical Genius Behind India's Edgbaston Triumph

In a courageous strategic move, Indian captain Shubman Gill opted for Washington Sundar over the tempting choice of Kuldeep Yadav for the Edgbaston Test against England. Gill emphasized the need for batting depth and spin control, decisions that paid dividends as India secured a 336-run victory to level the series.

Gill articulated the importance of partnerships, particularly how his synergy with Sundar led to a psychologically significant 180-run lead. He noted that spinners like Sundar and Ravindra Jadeja offer more control on flat wickets, which became pivotal on a pitch where the Dukes ball offered limited assistance to fast bowlers.

Reflecting on India's emphatic win, Gill, unfazed by India's previous winless streak at Edgbaston, pointed out his focus on the series victory over historical statistics. With the series momentum in India's favor, Gill expressed confidence in his team's ability to clinch the series and make it unforgettable.