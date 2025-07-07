India Triumphs in Gill's Era: Historic Win at Edgbaston

In a decisive moment for Indian cricket, Shubman Gill led his team to a historic 336-run victory against England at Edgbaston, finally ending a winless streak that had persisted for decades. The match revealed the immense potential of the 'Gill Era'.

Gill's performance shattered numerous records, with innings of 269 and 161, achieving feats that eluded even cricket greats. His display of skill and resilience, alongside support from Rishabh Pant and the formidable pace duo Mohammed Siraj and Akash Deep, highlighted a new chapter in Indian cricket history.

The victory is also significant for its impact on England's cricketing pride, as the Ben Stokes-led squad struggled in their pursuit of India's formidable lead. Gill's captaincy echoed Virat Kohli's legacy, showcasing a powerful succession in Indian cricket leadership.

(With inputs from agencies.)