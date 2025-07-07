Wimbledon's Eighth Day Drama: Thrills and Challenges in Tennis Showdown

The eighth day of Wimbledon unfolded with thrilling tennis action despite challenging weather conditions at the All England Club. Players competed under overcast skies and temperatures of approximately 17 degrees Celsius, set to rise to 21 degrees.

In notable matches, Novak Djokovic readied himself for a challenging duel against Alex de Minaur, while Aryna Sabalenka and Cameron Norrie each survived tough matches to secure their spots in the quarter-finals. Amanda Anisimova disrupted a potential Czech winning streak by overcoming Linda Noskova.

Controversy marred the day as the line-calling system faced major scrutiny due to a significant glitch. However, players such as Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova persevered, advancing to the last eight despite the technical hiccups. The battle for the quarter-finals continued to intensify, showcasing elite tennis talent and sheer determination.

(With inputs from agencies.)