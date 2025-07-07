Left Menu

Rising Stars: The Fourth Season of ABC Pro Basketball League Tips Off

The fourth season of the ABC Pro Basketball League was inaugurated by Minister Raksha Khadse, aligning with the Khelo India initiative. With over 5,000 aspirants participating from Maharashtra, the league selected 310 players for its 19 teams. The event emphasizes grassroots sports and aligns with India's developmental vision.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pune | Updated: 07-07-2025 16:17 IST | Created: 07-07-2025 16:17 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
The fourth season of the ABC Pro Basketball League kicked off with a grand inauguration by Minister of State for Sports Raksha Khadse. The event aligns seamlessly with the government's Khelo India initiative, highlighting the focus on nurturing sports talent at the grassroots level.

The tournament witnessed an overwhelming response, with more than 5,000 young hopefuls taking part in trials held across Maharashtra. After a comprehensive selection process, an auction determined 310 deserving players who joined the league's 19 teams, competing in Under 14 and Under 17 categories for both boys and girls.

Minister Khadse emphasized the importance of investing in grassroots sports, citing every move on the court as a step towards a healthier, unified India, in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision for a developed nation where every talent shines.

