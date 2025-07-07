Left Menu

India’s Promising Debutants Set to Shine at Archery World Cup Finale

Four debutants are joining India's veteran archers Tarundeep Rai and Deepika Kumari in the final stage of the World Cup, paving their way to the World Championships. As India defends three previous titles, rookies offer new hope, overseen by debut coach Rahul Banerjee. Rising stars aim for Nanjing's World Cup Final.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Madrid | Updated: 07-07-2025 16:47 IST | Created: 07-07-2025 16:47 IST
India’s Promising Debutants Set to Shine at Archery World Cup Finale
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Spain

At the final stage of the archery World Cup, India introduces four debutants amid seasoned competitors like Tarundeep Rai and Deepika Kumari. The competition serves as vital preparation for the upcoming World Championships, with participation confirmed for Gwangju, Korea from September 5-12.

Despite missing reigning champions Ojas Deotale and Aditi Swami, India remains hopeful due to new talents like Maharashtra archers Gatha Khadake, 15, and Sharvari Shende, 16, who join Deepika Kumari in the recurve women's team. Meanwhile, Abhishek Verma and Madhura Dhamangaonkar, who staged a notable comeback, did not make the cut.

Rahul Banerjee, former Commonwealth Games gold medallist, debuts as coach for the women's team. He emphasizes the significance of this transition as a final preparation. Meanwhile, fresh faces like Gatha Khadake and Sharvari Shende demonstrate potential, marking their presence not only here but also in the upcoming 2025 World Archery Youth Championships.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragic Flash Floods Devastate Texas Hill Country

Tragic Flash Floods Devastate Texas Hill Country

 Global
2
Melbourne Synagogue Arson Attack: Heightened Tensions in Australia's Jewish Community

Melbourne Synagogue Arson Attack: Heightened Tensions in Australia's Jewish ...

 Australia
3
Modi Builds Bridges at BRICS Summit in Brazil

Modi Builds Bridges at BRICS Summit in Brazil

 Global
4
BRICS Nations Call for IMF Reform: A Unified Stand for Change

BRICS Nations Call for IMF Reform: A Unified Stand for Change

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Safe haven showdown: Stablecoins beat gold and fiat in hedging bitcoin volatility

Sustainable transport shift: Battery EVs emerge as most efficient and scalable option

Oceans and AI: Scientists use deep learning to combat climate crisis

How safe is AI? New research reveals why current metrics may not be enough

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025