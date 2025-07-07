India’s Promising Debutants Set to Shine at Archery World Cup Finale

At the final stage of the archery World Cup, India introduces four debutants amid seasoned competitors like Tarundeep Rai and Deepika Kumari. The competition serves as vital preparation for the upcoming World Championships, with participation confirmed for Gwangju, Korea from September 5-12.

Despite missing reigning champions Ojas Deotale and Aditi Swami, India remains hopeful due to new talents like Maharashtra archers Gatha Khadake, 15, and Sharvari Shende, 16, who join Deepika Kumari in the recurve women's team. Meanwhile, Abhishek Verma and Madhura Dhamangaonkar, who staged a notable comeback, did not make the cut.

Rahul Banerjee, former Commonwealth Games gold medallist, debuts as coach for the women's team. He emphasizes the significance of this transition as a final preparation. Meanwhile, fresh faces like Gatha Khadake and Sharvari Shende demonstrate potential, marking their presence not only here but also in the upcoming 2025 World Archery Youth Championships.

(With inputs from agencies.)