Young Cricket Stars Shine: Delhi Premier League Second Edition

The Delhi Premier League's second edition promises excitement with high-profile inclusions of Aryaveer Kohli and Aaryavir Sehwag. With players auctioned to various franchises, the league aims to elevate domestic cricket and provide emerging players significant exposure. Brand Ambassador Virender Sehwag anticipates an exciting season ahead.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-07-2025 16:52 IST | Created: 07-07-2025 16:52 IST
The Delhi Premier League is poised for another thrilling season as Aryaveer Kohli and Aaryavir Sehwag join the league's rosters. The two promising players were picked by South Delhi Superstarz and Central Delhi Kings, respectively, during the Sunday auctions.

Aryaveer Kohli, a budding leg-spinner and nephew of Virat Kohli, has signed with South Delhi Superstarz, a team featuring top players like Digvesh Rathi. Meanwhile, Aaryavir Sehwag, son of former international cricket star Virender Sehwag, was acquired by the Central Delhi Kings as a right-handed U-19 batter.

The president of the DDCA, Rohan Jaitley, highlighted the league's efforts to expand the player pool and elevate the standard of domestic cricket. With the involvement of emerging talents, experienced contenders, and high-caliber stakeholders, this season is set to captivate cricket enthusiasts globally.

