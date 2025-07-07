Young Cricket Stars Shine: Delhi Premier League Second Edition

The Delhi Premier League is poised for another thrilling season as Aryaveer Kohli and Aaryavir Sehwag join the league's rosters. The two promising players were picked by South Delhi Superstarz and Central Delhi Kings, respectively, during the Sunday auctions.

Aryaveer Kohli, a budding leg-spinner and nephew of Virat Kohli, has signed with South Delhi Superstarz, a team featuring top players like Digvesh Rathi. Meanwhile, Aaryavir Sehwag, son of former international cricket star Virender Sehwag, was acquired by the Central Delhi Kings as a right-handed U-19 batter.

The president of the DDCA, Rohan Jaitley, highlighted the league's efforts to expand the player pool and elevate the standard of domestic cricket. With the involvement of emerging talents, experienced contenders, and high-caliber stakeholders, this season is set to captivate cricket enthusiasts globally.

(With inputs from agencies.)