Outer Delhi Warriors Unveil Star-Studded Squad for DPL Season 2

In a decisive conclusion to the inaugural Delhi Premier League (DPL) auction, Outer Delhi Warriors have secured a powerful 25-player team for their debut in Season 2 of the Delhi Premier League T20. With a roster featuring IPL experience, local talent, and strategic acquisitions, the Warriors aim for a strong maiden campaign.

The franchise's noteworthy acquisition is all-rounder Harsh Tyagi, a promising 25-year-old bought for Rs. 19 lakh. Other key players include Indian leg-spinner Suyash Sharma (Rs. 15 lakh), wicketkeeper-batter Dhruv Singh (Rs. 13.5 lakh), and upcoming talents like Shaurya Malik, acquired for Rs. 6.25 lakh, set to bolster their bowling lineup. CEO Rajeshree Shete Iyer expressed confidence in the team's depth and local connections.

Sunil Aggarwal, Franchise Owner, emphasized a balanced squad of performance and potential, aiming for bold, winning cricket. Head Coach Ashu Dhani noted the strategic focus on versatility. As anticipation builds, Outer Delhi Warriors have signaled clear intent to compete at the highest levels in the upcoming league season.

(With inputs from agencies.)