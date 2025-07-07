Left Menu

Shubman Gill: The New Indian Cricket Marvel

Shubman Gill's impressive debut as Indian captain has captivated former England cricketer Mark Butcher. Gill's consistent performance, including three centuries, has firmly positioned him in the number four spot, previously held by legends Kohli and Tendulkar. His serene temperament and technical prowess promise a bright future.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 07-07-2025 18:25 IST | Created: 07-07-2025 18:25 IST
Shubman Gill
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Shubman Gill, the new Indian Test captain, is making headlines with his outstanding performance and calm demeanor, drawing admiration from former England opener Mark Butcher. Gill has seamlessly filled the coveted number four spot, previously occupied by cricket legends Virat Kohli and Sachin Tendulkar, with a series of stellar displays that include three centuries, lifting his average significantly.

Butcher, now a commentator, has been particularly impressed with Gill's ability to handle the immense pressure of being the Indian captain. As the team heads to Lord's for the third Test, Gill, along with K L Rahul and Yashasvi Jaiswal, is proving to be a formidable force. They've each scored centuries in this series, with Gill's technical skills and temperament shining brightly.

Apart from cricket, Butcher is also known for his passion for music. A musician and songwriter, he infuses his creative works with experiences from the world, even drawing inspiration from the COVID-19 pandemic. He continues to balance his dual careers, cherishing his love for both music and cricket.

(With inputs from agencies.)

