Sri Lanka Revamps T20I Squad with Shanaka's Return for Bangladesh Series

In a strategic reshuffle, Sri Lanka has named former captain Dasun Shanaka in its T20I squad for an upcoming series against Bangladesh, marking his return after an extended hiatus since July 2024. Shanaka, known for his impactful performances in franchise cricket, leads a roster aiming for redemption.

The squad also welcomes back bowling all-rounder Chamika Karunaratne and spinner Dunith Wellalage, strengthening the team's depth. Karunaratne has focused on domestic cricket since being dropped in November 2023. Meanwhile, Wellalage makes a comeback after being left out of last year's New Zealand series.

Complementing the returning players are stalwarts like Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis, and Kusal Perera leading a potent batting lineup, while the bowling unit boasts a mix of pace and spin, featuring talents such as Wanindu Hasaranga and Maheesh Theekshana. Notable exclusions include Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Chamindu Wickramasinghe, and Asitha Fernando, as Sri Lanka eyes a victorious campaign against Bangladesh.

