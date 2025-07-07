Wiaan Mulder's Near Miss: Closing In on Cricket History

In a thrilling display of cricket prowess, South Africa's Wiaan Mulder nearly eclipsed one of the sport's longest-standing records. Mulder was on the cusp of breaking Brian Lara's monumental 400 runs in a single test match.

Facing Zimbabwe in the second test, Mulder was unbeaten at 367 when he made the strategic decision to declare the innings, leaving him 33 runs shy of cricketing immortality. His impressive performance moved him past Garfield Sobers to the fifth position on the all-time test match scores list.

While Lara remains the record-holder with 400 runs not out set in 2004, Mulder's achievement adds his name to a prestigious list of cricket legends, sparking excitement and pride among fans and analysts alike.

