Jasper Philipsen's Dramatic Early Exit from the Tour de France

Belgian cyclist Jasper Philipsen made headlines by withdrawing from the Tour de France on Monday. His participation ended abruptly due to a crash during the third stage, just days after a triumphant win in the opening stage.

The incident occurred approximately 60 kilometers before the finish line when Philipsen collided with Bryan Coquard amidst an intermediate sprint. The contact resulted in Philipsen hitting the ground hard, ripping his jersey and causing significant scrapes.

Philipsen, who was wearing the prestigious green jersey, faced an unfortunate exit despite his early success. The Tour continues across France, concluding on July 27.