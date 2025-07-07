Akash Deep: From Personal Tragedy to Cricket Triumph
Akash Deep, India's cricket hero, overcame personal tragedy with his sister Akhand Jyoti's support. Despite family losses, her encouragement propelled him to a remarkable 10-wicket haul at Edgbaston, dedicated to her as she battles cancer. Akash honors his roots by nurturing cricket talents in Sasaram.
- Country:
- India
In a heartwarming tale of resilience and family support, Akash Deep, India's unexpected cricket star, emerged victorious against adversity at the Edgbaston Test. His 10-wicket success was not only a triumph for the team but a poignant tribute to his sister Akhand Jyoti, who fights stage three colon cancer.
Despite the loss of their father and eldest brother in 2015, and his challenges in establishing a cricket career, Akash found motivation in Jyoti's unwavering faith in his potential. Her words, urging him to chase his dreams, fuelled his determination, leading to his standout performance against England.
The village of Sasaram celebrates as Akash gives back to his community. He co-founded the Akash Bhaivaw Cricket Academy to empower aspiring cricketers from modest backgrounds, reaffirming his commitment to nurturing future talents while his family supports his endeavors with pride and hope.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Akash Deep
- cricket
- Akhand Jyoti
- Edgbaston
- England Test
- colon cancer
- sister
- 10-wickets
- Sasaram
- Academy
ALSO READ
Rishabh Pant's Record-Breaking Dual Centuries Dominate England Test
Honoring Heroes: The Union Cabinet's Tribute to Emergency Resisters
Thrilling Draw in First India-England Test Match
Liam Payne's Sisters Share Emotional Tributes Ahead of Final Project Release
Team India's Fresh Faces Gear Up for Crucial England Test