Akash Deep: From Personal Tragedy to Cricket Triumph

In a heartwarming tale of resilience and family support, Akash Deep, India's unexpected cricket star, emerged victorious against adversity at the Edgbaston Test. His 10-wicket success was not only a triumph for the team but a poignant tribute to his sister Akhand Jyoti, who fights stage three colon cancer.

Despite the loss of their father and eldest brother in 2015, and his challenges in establishing a cricket career, Akash found motivation in Jyoti's unwavering faith in his potential. Her words, urging him to chase his dreams, fuelled his determination, leading to his standout performance against England.

The village of Sasaram celebrates as Akash gives back to his community. He co-founded the Akash Bhaivaw Cricket Academy to empower aspiring cricketers from modest backgrounds, reaffirming his commitment to nurturing future talents while his family supports his endeavors with pride and hope.

