Wimbledon Highlights: Upsets and Triumphs in the Quarter-Finals

The eighth day of the Wimbledon tennis championships was marked by triumphs and surprises. Mirra Andreeva overcame Emma Navarro to advance to her first quarter-final at the age of 18, while Novak Djokovic battled past Alex de Minaur in a tense four-set match, securing his place in the quarter-finals for the 16th time.

Elsewhere, Belinda Bencic secured her maiden Wimbledon quarter-final spot after a closely fought victory over Ekaterina Alexandrova. Meanwhile, Flavio Cobolli managed to defeat Marin Cilic, making it to his first Grand Slam quarter-final appearance, adding to the day's excitement.

While spirited games captivated fans, Wimbledon is also addressing ongoing technological controversies. Despite scheduling and umpire setbacks, the championship continues with robust performances, including Liudmila Samsonova's victory over Jessica Bouzas Maneiro, as players gear up for the next round of face-offs.

(With inputs from agencies.)