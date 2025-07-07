Left Menu

Wimbledon Highlights: Upsets and Triumphs in the Quarter-Finals

Monday's matches at Wimbledon saw thrilling victories as Mirra Andreeva and Novak Djokovic advanced to the quarter-finals. Exciting performances included Flavio Cobolli's first Grand Slam quarter-final and Belinda Bencic's debut in Wimbledon quarters. With technology controversies and star performances, the championship remains gripping.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-07-2025 23:09 IST | Created: 07-07-2025 23:09 IST
Wimbledon Highlights: Upsets and Triumphs in the Quarter-Finals
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The eighth day of the Wimbledon tennis championships was marked by triumphs and surprises. Mirra Andreeva overcame Emma Navarro to advance to her first quarter-final at the age of 18, while Novak Djokovic battled past Alex de Minaur in a tense four-set match, securing his place in the quarter-finals for the 16th time.

Elsewhere, Belinda Bencic secured her maiden Wimbledon quarter-final spot after a closely fought victory over Ekaterina Alexandrova. Meanwhile, Flavio Cobolli managed to defeat Marin Cilic, making it to his first Grand Slam quarter-final appearance, adding to the day's excitement.

While spirited games captivated fans, Wimbledon is also addressing ongoing technological controversies. Despite scheduling and umpire setbacks, the championship continues with robust performances, including Liudmila Samsonova's victory over Jessica Bouzas Maneiro, as players gear up for the next round of face-offs.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trade Tensions and Market Reactions: Navigating Uncertainty

Trade Tensions and Market Reactions: Navigating Uncertainty

 Global
2
Strengthening Ties: India and Cuba Collaborate on Key Sectors

Strengthening Ties: India and Cuba Collaborate on Key Sectors

 Global
3
Texas Floods: Camp Mystic's Heartbreaking Tragedy

Texas Floods: Camp Mystic's Heartbreaking Tragedy

 Global
4
Trump Dismisses Musk's 'America Party' as a Misguided Venture

Trump Dismisses Musk's 'America Party' as a Misguided Venture

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Safe haven showdown: Stablecoins beat gold and fiat in hedging bitcoin volatility

Sustainable transport shift: Battery EVs emerge as most efficient and scalable option

Oceans and AI: Scientists use deep learning to combat climate crisis

How safe is AI? New research reveals why current metrics may not be enough

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025