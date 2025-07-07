Thrilling Victories and Dramatic Matches Mark Wimbledon Day Eight

Day eight at Wimbledon was packed with excitement as the tournament's top seeds battled it out for quarter-final spots. American 10th seed Ben Shelton overcame Lorenzo Sonego in a thrilling match, while Mirra Andreeva of Russia cruised into the last eight, setting the stage for a showdown with Belinda Bencic.

Novak Djokovic continued his dominant run by reaching his 16th Wimbledon quarter-final after defeating Australian Alex de Minaur in a grueling three-hour match. Liudmila Samsonova of Russia and Switzerland's Belinda Bencic both celebrated their first ever quarter-final appearances at the Wimbledon, showcasing remarkable performances.

Other notable matches included Italy's Flavio Cobolli advancing to his first Grand Slam quarter-final after a hard-fought victory against Marin Cilic. With intense matches and rising talents, Wimbledon remains a hub of anticipation and surprises for tennis enthusiasts.

