Delhi's Women's Premier League: DPL Auctions Ignite Cricket Fever

Women's cricket in Delhi marked a significant milestone as the DPL Season 2 auctions concluded with Central Delhi Queens, North Delhi Strikers, East Delhi Riders, and South Delhi Superstarz finalizing their squads. An electrifying blend of emerging and seasoned players was highlighted, as franchises fiercely competed to secure top contenders such as Tanisha Singh, Nazma, Monika, and Purva Siwach, with bidding amounts reaching as high as Rs 13 lakh.

Rohan Jaitley, DDCA President, expressed pride in the league's achievements. "The DPL's commitment to women's cricket is unwavering," he stated, emphasizing the expansion of participation and the strengthening of domestic structures. The recent club-level tournament saw over 600 participants, representing a substantial leap for women's cricket in the region. With increasing interest and talent, DPL aims to extend its roster of teams and matches in future seasons.

The Central Delhi Queens made strategic moves by retaining Deeksha Sharma and acquiring veteran Monika for Rs 10 lakh, alongside utilizing the Right to Match (RTM) card to reclaim promising player Parunika Sisodia. East Delhi Riders stood by India batter Priya Punia, and further invested in all-rounder Purva Siwach and pace bowler Pragya Rawat. North Delhi Strikers placed their bet on sought-after Nazma amidst a bidding war, while South Delhi Superstarz built a youthful lineup with rising stars Tanisha Singh and Ekta Bhadana.

(With inputs from agencies.)