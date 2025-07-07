Putellas Shines in Spain's 6-2 Victory Over Belgium

Striker Alexia Putellas delivered a standout performance, netting twice as Spain triumphed 6-2 over Belgium in their Women's Euros Group B matchup. This victory positions Spain as leaders of their group, ensuring their advancement to the knockout stage contingent upon Portugal's performance against Italy.

Spain initially gained the advantage with Putellas scoring midway through the first half. However, Belgium's Justine Vanhaevermaet quickly equalized with a header from a corner. The Spaniards regained their lead before halftime with a powerful header from captain Irene Paredes.

The second half saw Belgium equalizing again before Esther Gonzalez swiftly restored Spain's advantage. Mariona Caldentey capitalized on Belgium's defensive lapse, while Claudia Pina's striking effort and Putellas's second goal solidified their lead, eliminating Belgium from the tournament.