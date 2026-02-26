Left Menu

Belgium to Deploy Air-Defense System at Antwerp Port

Belgium is set to install an air-defense system at Antwerp port to combat rising drone threats to critical infrastructure. Previous drone incursions disrupted airports and raised concerns over nuclear and industrial sites. The NASAMS system aims to secure this crucial economic hub.

Updated: 26-02-2026 16:55 IST | Created: 26-02-2026 16:55 IST
Belgium is making preparations to install an air-defense system at the port of Antwerp in response to an escalating drone threat to its critical infrastructure, as confirmed by a spokesperson from the Defence Ministry on Thursday.

The nation experienced multiple drone incursions last year that led to temporary shutdowns at its airports and a military airbase. Notably, drone sightings over the port of Antwerp, including near nuclear power sites and major industrial complexes, have heightened concerns about the vulnerabilities of essential industrial and energy locations.

Specific details of the deployment have not been disclosed due to operational security concerns, but Antwerp mayor Bart De Wever confirmed that a NASAMS type system would be in place soon. The port spokesperson emphasized the strategic necessity of securing the port, a pivotal economic hub for Belgium, from both digital and physical threats.

