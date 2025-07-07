A Roaring Comeback: Formula One's Possible Return to V8 Engines by 2029
Formula One may revisit using V8 engines by 2029, paired with fully sustainable fuel, as per FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem's suggestion. The transition to V8s, which offer cost and weight advantages, is supported by teams and Formula One Management, provided fuel costs are managed effectively.
In a potential move that could energize fans and align with sustainability goals, Formula One may return to using V8 engines by 2029, FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem revealed.
The motorsport's leadership is considering a shift away from the complex and costly current engine model, exploring naturally-aspirated V8s or V10s that were last deployed in 2013. The possibility has gained traction with Formula One Management and several teams, driven by a combination of cost-effectiveness and nostalgic appeal.
Ben Sulayem further indicated that the proposal awaits a comprehensive analysis due to challenges, particularly regarding fuel costs. Additionally, plans to introduce a Chinese team to complete the 12th racing slot show the sport's continuing evolution and expansion, aligning with recent inclusions like Cadillac's upcoming entry.
