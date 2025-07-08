Left Menu

Elbow Drama and Inspirational Comebacks: A Wimbledon Saga

Jannik Sinner advanced to the Wimbledon quarter-finals after Grigor Dimitrov, battling injuries, withdrew. Meanwhile, Novak Djokovic pursued his 25th Grand Slam title, overcoming a tough match against Alex de Minaur. Iga Swiatek transitioned smoothly on grass, whereas Belinda Bencic achieved her first Wimbledon quarter-final after motherhood.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-07-2025 03:12 IST | Created: 08-07-2025 03:12 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a dramatic day of Wimbledon tennis, top seed Jannik Sinner advanced to the quarter-finals following an unexpected turn of events. Sinner moved forward after his opponent, Grigor Dimitrov, was forced to retire due to an injury. The match took a somber turn when Dimitrov, leading with two sets, was unable to continue.

Novak Djokovic continued his march towards tennis history at the All England Club by defeating Alex de Minaur. Djokovic, who aims to surpass Margaret Court's Grand Slam record, weathered a sluggish start before securing his spot in the last eight. The Serbian was cheered on by an illustrious audience, including Roger Federer.

Elsewhere, Iga Swiatek showcased her grass-court prowess with a victory over Clara Tauson, while Belinda Bencic overcome long-standing hurdles to reach her maiden Wimbledon quarter-final following her maternity break. The day's action also saw promising performances from other rising stars aiming for Grand Slam success.

(With inputs from agencies.)

