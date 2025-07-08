Left Menu

NBA Shuffle: Stars on the Move and Key Contracts Signed

The latest sports news covers significant movements across the NBA. Kyle Lowry returns to play his 20th season with the Philadelphia 76ers. The Portland Trail Blazers amend their trade for Jrue Holiday, while the Indiana Pacers announce Tyrese Haliburton will miss an entire season due to injury. Key contracts were also signed, with notable trades and hirings in the mix.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-07-2025 05:25 IST | Created: 08-07-2025 05:25 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Veteran NBA guard Kyle Lowry is set for his 20th season with the Philadelphia 76ers, continuing his run in his hometown. Lowry's new one-year contract marks a significant milestone in his illustrious career that includes six All-Star appearances.

In trade news, the Portland Trail Blazers have finalized a deal for Jrue Holiday, exchanging him for Boston's Anfernee Simons. Meanwhile, the Atlanta Hawks brought in Kristaps Porzingis and released David Roddy after a historic seven-team trade.

The Indiana Pacers revealed that star player Tyrese Haliburton will miss the 2025-26 season due to a torn Achilles. Other headlines include Paolo Banchero's $239 million extension with the Orlando Magic and the New York Knicks hiring veteran coach Mike Brown. Changes in baseball and tennis also surfaced, with player trades and retirements shaping the sports landscape.

